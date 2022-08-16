East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating

"The teachers did a phenomenal job," said John Wink. "They deserve the credit for the result of the students and we're very proud of them."

TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts.

East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success.

John Wink, chief of campuses at Longview ISD, said the district focuses on community-centered learning.

"It takes a village to raise children," Wink said.

Wink credited faculty and staff for the success of LISD's students.

Wink also praised the leaders on campus and the central staff for creating structures to support the students and teachers.

Longview ISD increased their TEA rating from a "B" to an "A" with 52 distinctions, including postsecondary readiness.

"We are very proud of all our students," Wink said.

Wink said a single test doesn't define student success, but it helps the district look for casual factors that could impact students.

"Our job is to really focus on how we can be as effective as possible as instructors and as leaders to ensure that they get maximum growth," Wink said.

Tyler ISD received a B rating.

"We're very pleased about the results," said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford.

Crawford said the energy for the new school year is high.

"There's a lot of high fiving going on," Crawford said. "Most importantly, seeing the kids seeing the students here today, smiles on their faces, they're glad to be back."

The district received 49 distinctions and for the first time since 2009, zero campuses were considered "unacceptable."

"Continuous improvements in our DNA," Crawford said. "That's the culture of our school system."

Crawford said the priority of Tyler ISD is successful student outcomes.

The district did not receive the postsecondary readiness distinction, but Crawford said readiness begins with a three letter abbreviation.

"You focus on the ABCs, the 1,2,3s, the SATs and the ACTs, so your kid can go to college and get a job," Crawford said.