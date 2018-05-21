Texas leaders are working to help students with mental health and prevent school shootings.

After Friday's Santa Fe High School shooting, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick addressed six ways that would end school shootings.

The ways are arming teachers, religion in school, analyzing violent video games, helping broken families, dealing with irresponsible gun owners and limiting entrances to schools.

An East Texas child psychiatrist says the solution is for teachers and staff to build bonds with students.

“Counselors, teachers, coaches and every staff member at that school is in that child’s life,” Child Psychiatrist Dr. Danly says. “They have the potential to connect with that child, no matter their age.”

Both Dr. Danly and religious leaders says they want the conversation to continue preventing school shootings.

