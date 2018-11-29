It's the time of year that many of us look forward to -- but also a time for crooks to break into cars, homes and even mailboxes.

Bobbie Walson said, “We usually use this Post Office cause we live at Union Grove and drive into Longview. It's so easy to go in here to mail a letter. We usually drop it in the outside box but we didn't today because the back door was open on it."

It happened sometime between yesterday and today. However, some people who live in the area say similar situations have occurred before.

A Facebook user commented under the White Oak Police Department page and said, “This is also happening to private mail boxes. The crooks look for mail boxes with the flag up and steal the mail inside. If they get a check they wash it, increase the amount and cash it.”

There’s also been reports of mail scattered along streets in their neighborhood.

Lt. Brannon Roberts of the White Oak Police Department says these cases may be connected to one in a neighboring city.

"There are some Longview detectives who are working their own cases similar to this and I'll be able to work with them for any suspects they may have found in their investigations." said Roberts.

While investigators work to identify the suspect, Bobbie said she doesn't want to be the next victim. She also added, "we're not gonna use the drop ins anymore."

