East Texas man accused of killing his brother-in-law arrested

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A Bowie County man accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law Tuesday night has been charged with murder.

Billy John Scott, 50, of Maud, was arrested in connection with the death of Larry Dewayne Kirby, 39, of Maud.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Birch Street in Maud around 8 p.m. Tuesday to find man, who was later identified as Kirby, lying in the roadway and getting help from someone who called 911.

Despite life-saving measures, Kirby died because of his injuries. Before he died, Kirby told the 911 caller that his brother-in-law, later identified as Scott, shot him, the sheriff's office said.

Scott left the scene before deputies arrived and after he was reached by phone, Scott later surrendered and was booked into the Bi State Jail, police said.