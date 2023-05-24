Police searching for East Texas man accused of assaulting 2 women

COFFEE CITY, Texas — The Coffee City Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly assaulted two women.
According to the CCPD, Henry Woods (AKA: Boley), 65, assaulted two women on Coffee Landing Rd. before running into the woods near Diamond Bay Dr.
Police say Woods stands 5'11 and weighs about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.
If you see Woods, please contact the CCPD at (903) 876-4946 or the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 677-6311.