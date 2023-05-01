Longview man dies after crashing motorcycle into road sign

The investigation is ongoing.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:50 p.m., on Friday, April 28, troopers responded to a wreck on FM 450, just north of Hallsville.

The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle, driven by Jason Butler, 55, of Longview, was traveling southbound on FM 450 just north of Nelson Rd. DPS says Butler was traveling at a speed unsafe into an upcoming curve and collided with a road sign.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.