East Texas man held on $1 million bond for alleged sexual abuse of child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for alleged sex crimes against children.

According to Smith County judicial records, Russell Lewis Evans, 21, of Henderson, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and sexual assault of a child.

Evans was booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday. His bond has been set at $1 million.

