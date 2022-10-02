AUTHORITIES: East Texas man armed with machete injured family member, threatened officials

Bryon Nelson was then taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a family member and resisting arrest.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, around 9:10 p.m., deputies were called to 236 Private Road 1329, near the Crossroads Community, regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.

When officials arrived at the scene, deputies say they learned Bryon Nelson had assaulted a family member.

"Information was further relayed that Nelson was highly combative and had made threats toward law enforcement," the HCSO said. "While deputies were on the scene, they were confronted by Nelson, still armed with a machete. Deputies began ordering Nelson to drop the machete, but he refused and retreated into a barn on the same property. Deputies established a perimeter on the barn, and the HCSO Emergency Response Team (ERT) was activated."

Once on scene, the HCSO says the ERT secured the perimeter and immediately began negotiating with Nelson.

"Those negotiations yielded in Nelson responding with obscenities and threats," the HCSO said. "Due to unsuccessful negotiations, chemical munitions were deployed, attempting to force Nelson out of the barn. ERT made entry into the barn, Nelson still refusing to drop the machete. Less lethal use of force was utilized, ultimately disarming Nelson."

The HCSO says Nelson was treated by EMS on the scene. He was then taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.