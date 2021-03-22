East Texas man arrested after 6-hour standoff, pointing rifle at law enforcement

Monty Adair is behind bars following a six-hour standoff Saturday night.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Van Zandt County man is behind bars following a six-hour standoff Saturday night.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road 2627.

During the course of the investigation the suspect, identified as Monty Adair, pointed a long gun in the direction of the law enforcement officers on scene, according to the VCSO.

The deputies immediately retreated, took cover and had a family member of the victim of the assault drive her away from the scene.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix was notified and responded to the scene with Chief Deputy Craig Shelton and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division. Also on scene was the Wills Point Police Department K-9 unit and State Park Police.

After the suspect refused to respond to verbal commands, the Forney-Terrell Joint Swat Team was called out.

Warrants were obtained and the suspect eventually surrendered to law enforcement around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday after the swat team utilized non-lethal tactics to end the standoff.

Adair was taken into custody on the following charges:

Aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon

Assault family violence causes bodily injury to a family member