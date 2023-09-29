East Texas man arrested after leading police on a chase in Lufkin

Police said Richard Alldredge ran the red light when officers tried to make contact with him at the intersection of College Drive and South First Street.

LUFKIN, Texas — Police arrested a man after an eight minute pursuit in Lufkin Thursday evening.

According to the city of Lufkin, officers received a report of a man in a Ford sedan driving with his driver's door open.

Richard Alldredge, 37, was located at the intersection of College Drive and South First Street. He was sitting at the red light with the door open and was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Police said he appeared agitated and ran the red light when officers pulled beside him to make contact.

Alldredge lead officers on a chase from College Drive to Loop 287. Then he drove northbound on Loop 287 and took the Ford Chapel Road exit. Police said he was driving erratically past cars and people in front of the Lufkin High School practice fields.

The chase continued as Alldredge passed the Lufkin Avenue intersection and went under the overpass. Police said he drove the wrong way onto the southbound feeder into oncoming traffic.

According to police, he drove on Loop 287 for a short distance then he slowed down into a tree line where he fled on foot into the woods.

Police were able to catch Alldredge and arrest him. Police said the eight minute chase reached 90 mph.

Alldredge was charged with evading with a vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of a dangerous drug for 97 packets of suboxone. He did not have prescription for the suboxone which treats opioid addiction, according to the police.