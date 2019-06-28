RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a chase earlier this week.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, on Monday, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Michael D. Mason, 39. However, Mason began to lead law enforcement on a chase.

The KPD says the chase continued into the western area of Rusk County where the suspect abandoned his vehicle and began to run from officials. Officers were able to chase Mason down and take him into custody without incident.

Police say when Mason left his vehicle, he also left behind some methamphetamine.

Kilgore Police Department

He was booked into the Rusk County Jail on the following charges: