MARION COUNTY — An East Texas man is behind bars after photos of his starving dogs went viral on social media.

According to the Marion County Herald, Daniel Pierce, of Jefferson, was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of animal cruelty.

The arrest comes after a neighbor posted pictures of Pierce's dogs on Facebook which was then shared nearly 2,500 times.

The Marion County Herald reports the Marion County Sheriff's Office was informed of the situation Saturday night, but due to other various issues around the county, they were unable to take action until Tuesday.

“It takes time,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Frank Cason told the Marion County Herald. “We had to check the validity of the complaint; make contact with the humane society; and as soon as everything was as OK as possible so I could go with this, I had three warrants issued. Today and he voluntarily surrendered the dogs to the Dixie Humane Society. I’d love for it to go faster, but we can’t revert to violating people’s rights and were bound by going by the law and that’s what we’re going to do.”

According to the SPCA, House Bill 653 and Senate Bill 1724, commonly known as “Loco’s Law,” went into effect in Texas on September 1, 2001, making animal cruelty a felony and punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail. Prior to "Loco’s Law," animal cruelty was not considered a felony under Texas law. Today, animal cruelty convictions are classified as either a felony or misdemeanor.

Donations to help the surrendered pets can be mailed to the Dixie Humane Society at:

P.O. Box 505

Jefferson, Texas 75657

You may also donate online through the organization's PayPal account.

The Marion County Herald also reports Pines Cafe, located at 5079 Farm-to-Market Road 729 in Jefferson, will be taking dog food and kennel supply donations over the next couple of weeks to help with the dogs' recovery. Drop-off times will be every day from 12:00 p.m., - 8:00 p.m., except for Thanksgiving Day.

