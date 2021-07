Lee Johnson was booked into the Angelina County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after threatening to beat a mailman with a hammer.

According to the Lufkin Police Department (LPD), Lee Johnson, 53, was taken into custody in the 400 block of Oleta St. on Thursday.

The mailman told police this wasn't the first time Johnson had threatened him and the threats had been happening over the course of four months.