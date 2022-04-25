DPS identifies Tyler man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after allegedly striking pedestrian

According to Smith County judicial records, Justin Pierce was arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was arrested following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Smith County.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) says troopers responded to a crash around 1:40 a.m. on SH 64 W. ,about two miles from Tyler.

According to the preliminary crash report, an SUV, driven by Justin Pierce, 29, of Tyler, was traveling west on SH 64 and hit a pedestrian, identified as Marissa July-McCuin, 18, also of Tyler, who was attempting to cross the roadway in the outside lane.

DPS says Pierce left the scene, but was later found.

Pierce was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. McCuin was pounced dead by hospital staff around 3:50 a.m.

According to Smith County judicial records, Pierce was taken into custody for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on $500,000 bond.