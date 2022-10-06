AUTHORITIES: East Texas man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after truck hits motorcyclist head-on

The investigation is ongoing.

LUFKIN, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested after police say he was driving intoxicated when his truck hit a motorcyclist head-on, killing him.

According to the Lufkin Police Dept., around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the a crash on Old Union Rd., near the Great Oaks apartment complex.

Police say a motorcyclist, identified as Hunter Thompson, 24, of Lufkin, was leaving the complex to go to work around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit head-on by a pickup driven by Cesar David Del Villar Casillas, 35, also of Lufkin.

"Thompson was headed inbound, and Casillas was headed outbound when the Casillas crossed the median, causing the accident," police said.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.