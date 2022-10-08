OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar.
On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
According to the CCSO, Eric Lowe forced his way into the residence and struck an occupant with a crowbar.
Lowe was arrested in Smith County for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. When he was taken into custody, the CCSO said he was in the possession of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to be filed.