OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar

The investigation is ongoing.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar.

On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.

According to the CCSO, Eric Lowe forced his way into the residence and struck an occupant with a crowbar.

Lowe was arrested in Smith County for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. When he was taken into custody, the CCSO said he was in the possession of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.