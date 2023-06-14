East Texas man arrested minutes after alleged carjacking leads to chase with police

The suspect was identified as Drumestic Washington, 29.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine police arrested a carjacking suspect over the weekend.

According to the Palestine Police Department, around 5:15 a.m., on Sunday, June 11, a victim called 911 to report he was carjacked in the parking lot of Jucy’s Hamburgers, located at 2702 W. Oak St. in Palestine.

Police say the victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle in the lot when a man opened his car door and demanded the victim give him the vehicle. In fear for his life, the victim complied, and the suspect drove the stolen vehicle from the scene.

Police say about four minutes later, Cpl. Nathan Perkins found the stolen vehicle driving northbound on N. Sycamore St. at a high rate of speed.

"Cpl. Perkins began trying to catch up to the vehicle and observed that it made a sharp turn on E. Colorado St., ran a stop sign at E. Colorado St. and Royall St., and was accelerating at high speed on Royall St. in an attempt to elude him," the PPD said. "The suspect lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, and the vehicle came to a stop in the 1000 block of S. Royall St."

Cpl. Perkins ordered the suspect, identified as Drumestic Washington, 29, from the vehicle, and he was arrested.

Police say as they searched Washington, he was found to have methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

Washington was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Robbery

Possession of a controlled substance <1G

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle