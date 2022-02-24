Man arrested on accusations of stealing from East Texas cemetery association

White Oak police said the warrants came out of a more than year-long investigation into his activities as president and director.

WHITE OAK, Texas — A Harleton man accused of stealing funds from the White Oak Cemetery Association while acting as its leader was arrested on multiple charges Thursday.

White Oak Police Department officers along with investigators from the Texas Attorney General's Office served three arrest warrants to Douglas Andrew Burks, 60.

White Oak police said the warrants came out of a more than year-long investigation into his activities as president and director of the White Oak Cemetery Association.