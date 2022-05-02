x
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested on Canton square after threatening 'violence with firearm' at courthouse

CANTON, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after officials say he made a threatening post on social media.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, officials were alerted to a Facebook post Sunday evening post that threatened "violence with a firearm" at the Van Zandt County Courthouse.

"Jointly working together, warrants were obtained and attempts were made to locate the subject on Sunday evening," the VZCSO said in a statement. 

The VZCSO says after attempts to find the suspect, identified as David Anthony Damate-Graves, officials positioned themselves around the courthouse on the square in Canton.

"At approximately 7:50 a.m., the suspect was observed in front of the courthouse and was immediately taken into custody," the VZCSO said.

Authorities say Graves had a plastic toy gun with him that resembled a real firearm. 

The suspect was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail for terroristic threat.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more  information becomes available.

