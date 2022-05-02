OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested on Canton square after threatening 'violence with firearm' at courthouse

CANTON, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after officials say he made a threatening post on social media.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, officials were alerted to a Facebook post Sunday evening post that threatened "violence with a firearm" at the Van Zandt County Courthouse.
"Jointly working together, warrants were obtained and attempts were made to locate the subject on Sunday evening," the VZCSO said in a statement.
The VZCSO says after attempts to find the suspect, identified as David Anthony Damate-Graves, officials positioned themselves around the courthouse on the square in Canton.
"At approximately 7:50 a.m., the suspect was observed in front of the courthouse and was immediately taken into custody," the VZCSO said.
Authorities say Graves had a plastic toy gun with him that resembled a real firearm.
The suspect was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail for terroristic threat.
