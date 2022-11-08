OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting

CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County.
Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land.
The victim was identified as 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills, of Naples.
Officials say that 57-year-old Daniel Abston, of Naples, shot Mills with a 12-gauge shotgun when he heard a noise and movement in the woods “without identifying his target."
Mills was taken to a hospital in Louisiana and is expected to recover.
Abston is still in custody and was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and marijuana possession.
The Texas Game Wardens are in charge of the ongoing investigation and DPS and Cass County Sheriff’s Office also arrived at the scene.