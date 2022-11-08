OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting

The victim was taken in for medical care and is expected to recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County.

Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills, of Naples.

Officials say that 57-year-old Daniel Abston, of Naples, shot Mills with a 12-gauge shotgun when he heard a noise and movement in the woods “without identifying his target."

Mills was taken to a hospital in Louisiana and is expected to recover.

Abston is still in custody and was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and marijuana possession.