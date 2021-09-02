East Texas man charged in Capitol riots allowed to travel to Louisiana for hurricane relief

Alex Harkrider's attorney said he wanted to volunteer to help with his PTSD.

CARTHAGE, Texas — A Carthage man on federal pretrial release for charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been allowed by a judge to travel to Louisiana as a Hurricane Ida relief volunteer.

Alex Harkrider, 34, asked a federal court again to modify the conditions of his release “to allow him to volunteer with the Cajun Army to provide emergency hurricane relief in Louisiana along the Gulf Coast for at least a week, and possibly longer.”

Harkrider’s attorney, Kira West, filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.