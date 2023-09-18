East Texas man charged with intoxication manslaughter after wreck that kills 1 in Wood County

Maxweell H. Lee was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer northwest on US Highway 69 when he failed to control his speed and hit a vehicle, officials said.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash left a Mineola man dead in Wood County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Maxwell H. Lee, 25, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer northwest on US Highway 69 when he failed to control his speed and hit a vehicle, just three miles north of Mineola.

DPS said Lee struck a 2009 Toyota Camry which was driven by Moises B. Joribio, 41, from behind while Joribio was yielding to oncoming traffic to make a left turn onto County Road 2260.

Joribio was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, Jesus T. Beltran, 29, of Mineola was taken to a hosptial for his injuries, DPS said.

According to officials, Lee was determined to be intoxicated at the time of the crash and he was then charged with intoxication manslaughter. Wood County Jail records show Lee was booked into the jail and has since been released on a $100,000 bond.