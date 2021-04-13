East Texas man convicted of murdering child in 2016 seeking court documents

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia entered a guilty plea to capital murder in August 2019 for the death of Gomez-Orozco.

TYLER, Texas — A man convicted of murdering 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco in November 2016 is seeking documents related to his case, in which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Jan. 27 this year, Zavala-Garcia wrote to the attorney who represented him in the capital murder case, J. Brett Harrison, requesting documents involved in the criminal court case.