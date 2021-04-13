East Texas man convicted of murdering child in 2016 seeking court documents

TYLER, Texas — A man convicted of murdering 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco in November 2016 is seeking documents related to his case, in which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 28, of Bullard, entered a guilty plea to capital murder in August 2019 for the death of Gomez-Orozco.
On Jan. 27 this year, Zavala-Garcia wrote to the attorney who represented him in the capital murder case, J. Brett Harrison, requesting documents involved in the criminal court case.
