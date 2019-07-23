CHANDLER, Texas — An East Texas sanitation worker is dead after being run over by a dump truck on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:15 a.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on Indianola Road, about five miles southeast of Chandler.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a dump truck, identified as William Cedric Veasey, 53, of Tyler, was traveling south on Indianola Road when a passenger on the back of the truck lost his footing while the vehicle began to reverse. The vehicle then ran over the passenger, identified as Willie Carl Williams Jr., 62, of New Boston.

Williams Jr., was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital by Judge Andy Dunklin.

The crash remains under investigation.