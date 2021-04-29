OFFICIALS: East Texas man dies after being struck by train while lying on train tracks

TRINITY, Texas — A man is dead after getting hit by a train while lying on the train tracks in Trinity County.
According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Union Pacific called law enforcement to the scene of a train crash just south of Trinity.
When officials arrived on scene, they found a man had been struck by a train as he was lying on the train tracks.
The incident also caused a traffic situation for drivers in the area.
The victim was identified as Jason Otis Bruso, 46, of Trinity.
Family members were notified of Bruso's death and foul play is not expected.