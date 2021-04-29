OFFICIALS: East Texas man dies after being struck by train while lying on train tracks

Foul play is not expected.

TRINITY, Texas — A man is dead after getting hit by a train while lying on the train tracks in Trinity County.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Union Pacific called law enforcement to the scene of a train crash just south of Trinity.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a man had been struck by a train as he was lying on the train tracks.

The incident also caused a traffic situation for drivers in the area.

The victim was identified as Jason Otis Bruso, 46, of Trinity.