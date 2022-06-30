East Texas man dies after being thrown from motorcycle during crash

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

PALESTINE, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead following a Wednesday evening crash in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 6 p.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US 287, approximately one mile south of Palestine.

The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle, operated by Dakota Boger, 28, of Palestine, was traveling south on US 287 behind an SUV driven by Francine Ferguson, 75, of Austin.

DPS says the motorcycle attempted to illegally pass the SUV by going to the left into the center turn lane. At the same time, the SUV also moved left into the center turn lane to make a left turn into a driveway for some storage buildings.

According to DPS, the motorcycle was unable to avoid the SUV due to its speed and struck the back right of the SUV causing the motorcycle to flip and roll to the right. Boger was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in the west ditch. The SUV stopped on the northbound shoulder.