East Texas man indicted in April shooting of mother, uncle

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Karnack man who was charged in April with shooting two family members has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.

According to the indictment, on April 27, Carl Dwain Dunn, 53, caused serious bodily injury to his mother and uncle by shooting his mother in the face and his uncle in the stomach.

Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 911 dispatchers received a dropped 911 call around 11:34 p.m. April 27.