OFFICIALS: East Texas man killed, 9-year-old flown to Dallas hospital after crash involving drunk driver

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 2800 block of NE Stallings on reports of a wreck.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a man for allegedly causing a three-vehicle fatal crash while driving drunk on Wednesday.

Per the preliminary crash report, police believe a Jeep Patriot, driven by Claudia Luna Villantes, 27, of Nacogdoches, was traveling southbound and was slowing to turn into a private drive.

At the same time, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Griceldo Garcia, 69, also of Nacogdoches, was slowing due to the Jeep Patriot turning in front of him.

Police say behind the Jeep Grand Cherokee was a Ford F-150, driven by Jerry Chandler, 49, also of Nacogdoches. The NPD says Chandler failed to slow down and hit the back of the Grand Cherokee. The Grand Cherokee then struck the back of the Jeep Patriot causing it to go off the roadway.

"Based upon probable cause developed during the accident investigation Chandler was found to be intoxicated and placed into custody," police said.

Villantes and a 5-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

Garcia along with his wife and their 9-year-old grandson were all seriously injured and taken to a local hospital where Garcia was later pronounced dead. His body was sent for autopsy.

Garcia's grandson was flown to a Dallas medical center and is stable.

Chandler was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on the following charges: