DPS: East Texas man killed after being ejected from SUV during rollover wreck following possible road rage incident

The crash remains under investigation.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been injured following a two-vehicle crash that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 271, north of Gilmer, near the Midway community.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on US 271, near the community of Midway, behind a Kia Sportage.

"Information obtained from witnesses at the scene indicates the Sportage slammed on its brakes in a possible road rage situation causing the driver of the Tahoe to take evasive action to the right," DPD said in a statement. "The Tahoe traveled off the roadway, the driver overcorrected to the left and the vehicle rolled, ejecting the driver. The Sportage then continued north on US 271 toward Pittsburg."

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as Raymond C. Haley II, 30, of Mt. Pleasant, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Tahoe, identified as Shavett Holley, 30, of Linden, was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators seek the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Sportage described as a possibly brown 2012 model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilmer Highway Patrol Office at (903) 797-2753.