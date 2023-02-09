DPS: East Texas man killed after being struck by 18-wheeler while trying to run across I-20

The investigation is ongoing.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead after being struck by a semi in Parker County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Wednesday, around 8:15 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 20, about eight miles east of Weatherford.

DPS says Mark Housewright, 21, of Athens, was trying to run across I-20 when the was struck by an 18-wheeler, driven by Douglas Linneberger, 58, of Yantis.

Housewright was pronounced dead by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.