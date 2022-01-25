x
East Texas man killed in Upshur County crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a crash in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, on Sunday, around 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1844, northeast of Gladewater.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a pickup truck was traveling westbound FM 1844. The driver, identified as James Engeman, 42, of Gladewater, drifted off the roadway,  overcorrected and crossed the eastbound lane. DPS says he then went into a ditch and struck several trees. He was then thrown from the truck.

Engeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

