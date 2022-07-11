x
POLICE: East Texas man led officials on motorcycle chase at speeds upwards of 140 MPH

DEKALB, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars following a high-speed chase in Bowie County.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, an officer tied to pull over a motorcycle, driven by Gerald Stevenson, near the Spring Market for traveling 102 MPH in a 45-MPH zone. 

The officer, with assistance from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, pursued the motorcycle into New Boston and finally pulled Stevenson over near the Family Dollar. Police say his top speed was clocked at 140 MPH. 

Stevenson was arrested for felony evading with a vehicle and cited for other traffic violations.

