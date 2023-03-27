East Texas man indicted for murder of father

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, Michael Timothy Caffey, 45, murdered his father, Timothy Allen Caffey, 66, of Gilmer.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been indicted for allegedly murdering his father.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, Michael Timothy Caffey, 45, has been indicted for the murder of Timothy Allen Caffey, 66, of Gilmer.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, the Upshur County Sheriff's Office received a call from a roofing crew who arrived at a house in the 2400 block of Airstrip Rd. and found and found the body of a man lying outside. The body was identified as that of Timothy Caffey and investigators determined the manner of death was homicide. Officials say Timothy Caffey shared the home where his body was found with his son, Michael Caffey. However, Michael Caffey was nowhere to be found when his father's body was discovered.

The UCSO says Michael Caffey was located later that day wandering the street and walking onto residential properties in Liberty City.

Michael Caffey had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest in Gregg County and was taken to the Gregg County Jail.

Authorities say they were able to identify evidence linking Michael Caffey to his father's death.