Officials arrest East Texas man on 9 counts of sexual abuse of a child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man Tuesday on nine counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Gregorio Hernandez Bautista, 37, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody after investigators secured warrants for his arrest on eight second-degree felony charges for sexual assault of a child and one first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The NCSO says the charges were filed after the victim reported the abuse to investigators. The victim said the abuse spanned three years between the time the victim was 12 and 15-years-old, beginning in 2016.

“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,” according to the warrants filed in his arrest.

The warrant states the assaults increased to “almost every day” between Jan. 2018 and Sept. 2019.