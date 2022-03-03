East Texas man pleads guilty to stealing 8 guns from pawn shop

He was previously convicted of burglary of a building twice, and because of this he is not allowed to own or have firearms or ammunition, according to the court.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — A Houston County man previously convicted of burglary twice pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to stealing eight guns from a local pawn shop.

Shapala Butler, 32, of Crockett, pleaded guilty to theft from a federal firearm licensee and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S Department of Justice.

Court information showed that on Oct. 14, 2020, Butler was identified as the person who stole eight firearms from Houston County Pawn in Crockett.

Police officers in October 2020 found the front door glass shattered at the shop and located eight guns in the woods nearby. Using surveillance video and DNA evidence, police determined Butler as the suspect in the burglary, court information showed.

Butler confessed to the burglary during an interview with a federal agent and said he acknowledged he was a felon at the time. He was previously convicted of burglary of a building twice, and because of this he is not allowed to own or have firearms or ammunition, according to the court.

Following his conviction, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be set after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.