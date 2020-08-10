East Texas man pleads guilty to child porn possession for 2nd time

Officials say there were more than 600 images included depictions of prepubescent minors, sadistic or masochistic abuse or violence, and sexual abuse.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A 60-year-old Bowie County man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

William Johnson Springer pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven on Oct. 5, 2020. In his plea agreement, Springer agreed to pay restitution to his victims, to register as a sex offender, and to be sentenced to a life term of supervised release following his imprisonment.

According to information presented in court, Springer possessed a cell phone, which he used to download and collect images and videos containing child pornography. His collection of more than 600 images included depictions of prepubescent minors, sadistic or masochistic abuse or violence, and sexual abuse and exploitation of infants and toddlers.

Springer was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. On February 9, 2009, he was sentenced to 67 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release as a result of that conviction. Springer also has pending charges for failure to comply with registration requirements in the 202nd District Court in Bowie County.

Under federal statutes, Springer faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

