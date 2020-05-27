ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has recorded his 100th arrest in Angelina County in the last 20 years.

According to judicial records, Gary Lee Colquitt, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on May 3 on the charges of driving while intoxicated (third or more) and theft <$20.

Colquitt's lengthy rap sheet includes prior arrests for charges such as:

Possession of dangerous drug

Public intoxication

Driving while intoxicated

Evading arrest

Possession of marijuana

Assault family violence

Criminal trespass

Interfering with an emergency call

Assault causing bodily injury

Resisting search/transport

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Per judicial records, Colquitt's first arrest in Angelina County came on February 10, 2000, for assault causing bodily injury. He was released the same day on $1,500 bond. In 2019, Colquitt was arrested six times.

Prior to the latest arrest, he was released from jail on time served on September 9, 2019, after his August 31, 2019, arrest for public intoxication with three or more prior convictions.

As of Wednesday, May 26, Colquitt is still in the Angelina County Jail on $10,500 bond.