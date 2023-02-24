East Texas man sentenced 20 years after assaulting officer

The jury convicted Paulk after approximately 25 minutes of deliberation, the defendant chose the jury to assess his punishment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, Eric Dwayne Paulk was convicted of a second-degree felony, Assault of a Peace Officer, and sentenced to 20 years Texas Department of correction.

The charge was from an incident that occurred on August 1, 2022. While Law Enforcement was trying to arrest Paulk for an outstanding felony warrant, he assaulted the officer by striking him over the head.

The jury convicted Paulk after approximately 25 minutes of deliberation, the defendant chose the jury to assess his punishment.

During punishment, the jury heard testimony that Paulk was a convicted felon and that he had previously committed three other felonies.