GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A jury sentenced an East Texas man to life in prison on Thursday.

According to Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Michael Fred Houston guilty of aggravated robbery of an elderly individual.

Officials say due to two prior felony convictions, Houston's range of punishment was 25 years to life in prison.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the DA's office says the jury heard about several previous "bad acts" involving Houston targeting elderly individuals.

Houston will need to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.






