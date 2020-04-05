SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Nacogdoches man who was an inmate at an Indiana prison died en route to the hospital on Sunday and investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

According to the Indiana State Police, just before 6 a.m., staff members at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, located in Sullivan County, found Jeremiah Roberts, 32, of Nacogdoches, unresponsive in his cell.

EMS responded to the scene, but Roberts died on the way to the hospital. Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide.

Roberts had been incarcerated in Indiana since January 2017 for murder and robbery, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn initiated an investigation at the request of the WVCF and Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler into Roberts' death.

Roberts' body will undergo autopsy on Tuesday at a Terre Haute-area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.