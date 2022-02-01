OFFICIALS: East Texas man stole nearly 200 heads of cattle

All of the crimes were allegedly committed in Sept. and Oct. 2021.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly stealing nearly 200 heads of cattle.

According to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers, authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Charles Allen Robinson Jr. When officials showed up to his house in Rusk County, they had to call in backup law enforcement to make the arrest

Robinson was arrested on the following charges, according to a press release from the TSCRA:

Theft of livestock - Shelby County, related to the theft of 157 cows

Theft of livestock - Shelby County, related to the theft of 26 heifers

Issuance of bad check - Shelby County, related to payment for cattle

Theft of livestock - Upshur County, related to theft of 13 head of cattle

Evading arrest - Rusk County

Resisting arrest - Rusk County

Harassment/bond forfeiture - Upshur County

Insurance fraud - Henderson County

