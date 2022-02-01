OFFICIALS: East Texas man stole nearly 200 heads of cattle

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly stealing nearly 200 heads of cattle.
According to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers, authorities issued a warrant for the arrest of Charles Allen Robinson Jr. When officials showed up to his house in Rusk County, they had to call in backup law enforcement to make the arrest
Robinson was arrested on the following charges, according to a press release from the TSCRA:
- Theft of livestock - Shelby County, related to the theft of 157 cows
- Theft of livestock - Shelby County, related to the theft of 26 heifers
- Issuance of bad check - Shelby County, related to payment for cattle
- Theft of livestock - Upshur County, related to theft of 13 head of cattle
- Evading arrest - Rusk County
- Resisting arrest - Rusk County
- Harassment/bond forfeiture - Upshur County
- Insurance fraud - Henderson County
The TSCRA says all of the alleged crimes occurred between Sept. and Oct. 2021.
He was booked into jail with bond set at $267,000.
