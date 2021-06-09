OFFICIALS: East Texas man wanted for online solicitation of minor pointed rifle at deputies before arrest

James Bond, 50, was booked into the Henderson County Jail.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday for online solicitation of a minor.

According to the HCSO, James Bond, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of Chapperall Drive.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says when deputies approached the home, they announced who they were before breaking down the door to get in.

Once they got inside, Sheriff Hillhouse says deputies found Bond in the residence armed with a rifle.

"He pointed the loaded weapon at one of investigators, but eventually surrendered," Sheriff Hillhouse said.