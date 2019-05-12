HUNTSVILLE, Texas — After his October execution was halted, an East Texas man now has another execution date scheduled.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Randall Mays, 60, is now set to die on May 13, 2020, at the "Walls Unit" in Huntsville.

According to the Texas Tribune, Mays' last execution date was scratched amid questions he may not have been mentally competent to be put to death.

On May 21, 2007, Mays man gunned down three Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies, marking one of the most tragic days in Henderson County law enforcement history.

Deputy Paul Hablet, Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Kevin Harris were responding to a domestic violence call in Payne Springs when Randall Mays opened fire on the trio with a "high-powered rifle." Hablet and Ogburn died as a result of their injuries, while Harris suffered a broken leg.

Mays was convicted of capital murder of a peace officer and sentenced to death in May 2008.

Harris retired from the HCSO in January 2009.

