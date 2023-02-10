East Texas man with ties to Mexican drug cartel sentenced for selling pills laced with fentanyl

Police say Deneeko Shavers was having thousands of pills shipped to him from Mexico.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug crimes, including distributing pills laced with fentanyl.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, in July 2022, officers received information a man was reportedly selling pills laced with fentanyl from a house in the 500 block of Bowie St. Upon learning it was true, police obtained a search warrant for the property and found approximately 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

However, police say the investigation didn't end there.

Police say they later determined Shavers had ties to a Mexican drug cartel that was supplying him with the fentanyl-laced pills.

"We also found evidence that showed that he was having thousands of pills shipped to him from Mexico," police said.

On Thursday, police say Shavers pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.