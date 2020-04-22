SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Meat processing plants are well known for having large amounts of employees working together in small areas. With the coronavirus pandemic, those facilities are an ideal place for the virus to spread.

Currently two meat processing plants are being investigated by the Texas Department of State Health Services, including one in East Texas.

The Tyson Foods chicken processing plant in Shelby County is near the Texas/Louisiana border, with many employees crossing the state line to work there.

According to the Texas Tribune, the DSHS conducted an epidemiological investigation in Shelby County that identified a cluster of 14 coronavirus cases and two related deaths that were “in some manner” tied to employees of a Tyson Foods facility.

CBS19 reached out to Tyson Foods about the investigation and received the following response:

“If there is a confirmed case at one of our locations, as part of our protocol and in collaboration with health officials, we notify anyone who has been in close contact with the person. We also inform team members who have not been exposed and provide information to our supervisors so they can help answer questions.

Our workplace safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced at all locations. We’re implementing social distancing in our plants based on CDC and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor, installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms (example photos are attached). We’ve been evaluating and implementing ways to promote more social distancing in our plants. For example, at some locations we’re:

Allowing more time between shifts to reduce worker interaction.

Giving team members more space by erecting large tents to serve as outdoor break rooms.

Removing chairs in some break rooms so there is more space between the workers.

Eliminating conference room meetings and the size of new orientation classes.

Our plant production areas are sanitized daily to ensure food safety, and we have significantly stepped up deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities, especially in employee breakrooms, locker rooms and other areas to protect our team members. As an added precaution, we may sometimes suspend a day of production to complete an additional deep clean of facilities.

Since this is an ever-changing situation, we’re not sharing specific numbers or locations.”

CBS19 also reached out to the DSHS and Shelby County. However, we have not received a statement.

As of April 22 there are 69 cases of COVID-19 in the county and with a population of more than 25,000 it is one of the highest per capita rates of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

There are no hospitals in the county, the closest one is more than 30 minutes away in Nacogdoches or nearly two hours in Tyler.

The Tyson Foods plant in Shelby County is closed for the week for construction, it is not in relation to COVID-19 or the investigation.