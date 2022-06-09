x
East Texans arrested in solicitation of prostitution operation

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Seven men are behind bars after following a two-day solicitation of prostitution operation led by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the Texas State Penal Code 43.021. SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION. (a) A person commits an offense if the person knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with that person or another.  This charge is a state jail felony. Someone found guilty of a state jail felony can be sentenced to up to two years in jail and pay fines up to $10,000. 

The following people were arrested for the offence of solicitation of prostitution: 

  • Johnathan Rodriguez – 25, of Mount Pleasant
  • Michael Cloud – 53, of Mineola
  • William McClung – 61, of Tatum
  • Michael Ovide – 49, of Longview
  • Stephon Anthony – 26, of Longview
  • Rafael Perez – 31, of Longview
  • Marco Villanueva – 23, of Longview 

Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit), Longview Police Department, Gregg County SO and the Gregg County District Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation and apprehensions.

