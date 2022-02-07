East Texas Men in Harmony chorus receives "Big Check" from Rotary Club of South Tyler

Local barbershop chorus collects $500 from the South Tyler Rotary Club at Monday's meeting.

TYLER, Texas — An all-male A Capella barbershop chorus in East Texas was the recipient of a $500 donation.

East Texas Men in Harmony received "The Big Check" from the South Tyler Rotary Club during Monday's meeting.

A spokesperson from the South Tyler Rotary Club said "The Rotary Club is thankful for the A Capella barbershop chorus for bringing harmony to our community."

The East Texas Men in Harmony chorus meets on Monday evenings from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the choir room at Green Acres Baptist Church, located at 1607 Troup Highway, in Tyler.

All men in East Texas are invited to come sing and fellowship.