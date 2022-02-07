x
East Texas Men in Harmony chorus receives "Big Check" from Rotary Club of South Tyler

Local barbershop chorus collects $500 from the South Tyler Rotary Club at Monday's meeting.
Credit: Courtesy - South Tyler Rotary Club
The East Texas Men in Harmony barbershop chorus receives a $500 donation from South Tyler Rotary Club.

TYLER, Texas — An all-male A Capella barbershop chorus in East Texas  was the recipient of a $500 donation.

East Texas Men in Harmony received "The Big Check" from the South Tyler Rotary Club during Monday's meeting.

A spokesperson from the South Tyler Rotary Club said "The Rotary Club is thankful for the A Capella barbershop chorus for bringing harmony to our community."

The East Texas Men in Harmony chorus meets on Monday evenings from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the choir room at Green Acres Baptist Church, located at 1607 Troup Highway, in Tyler.

All men in East Texas are invited to come sing and fellowship.

For more information on the East Texas Men in Harmony, click here.

