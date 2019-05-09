TYLER, Texas — Two East Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations Thursday morning, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

According to the attorney's office, David Anthony Ebanez, 23, of Jacksonville, and Vincent James Galella, 28, Whitehouse, each pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The attorney's office says, on April 10, Ebanez was found in possession of over 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.

On Sep. 24, 2018, Galella was found in possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle in Smith County.

Both Ebanez and Galella were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 15 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

Ebanez could face up to 40 years in federal prison while Galella faces a maximum of 20 years.

This case was investigated by the DEA Dallas Field Division, Tyler Resident Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.