Longview minister, family lose everything in house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Cam Reynolds, a minister at the First Baptist Church in Longview, is asking for help of his community after his home got fully engulfed by a fire on June 16.

Thankfully his wife and three children are safe, but all their belongings got reduced to ashes.

As a minister, Cam has dedicated his life to serving and uplifting his community. Reynolds is now asking for East Texas to extend their compassion toward him and his family.

The funds raised through GoFundMe will go directly towards providing relief to Cam's family.

This includes securing stable housing, replacing essential items such as clothing, bedding, and kitchenware, and aiding the process of reconstructing their lives.

Every contribution will make a difference towards their journey to recovery.

"On behalf of Cam, Michelle, and the kids, we extend our deepest gratitude for your generosity, prayers, and encouragement. We believe that with your help, we can rebuild what was lost," the GoFundMe page states.