TYLER, Texas — Lindale High School graduates walked across the Eagle Stadium Friday night for their final goodbye to high school.

While the pandemic cut the seniors time at the school short, for one graduate, it helped her to make it to the finish line in time.

"The coronavirus almost kind of like helped me,” said Abigail Trasancos.

Not only did the 16-year-old start the school year as a junior, but she was also expecting a baby.

"She was born on February 23 and that was just right when all this stuff with coronavirus started going around,” Abigail remembered.

The new mother did not have to worry about COVID-19 at that time because she would be doing school online for the next six weeks to recover after giving birth to her daughter Evelyn.

"And during that six weeks is when they closed down the schools,” Abigail explained. "I was glad the school let out because that made it so that I could be around her. And I could finish my school at home."

Abigail ended up finishing all of her class work for her junior year and then asked the school if she could do her senior classes as well.

“I didn’t make any phone calls to the school and tell them to do this for my daughter, it was all her,” said Stacy Trasancos, Abigail’s mom. "She sat at the table every day with the baby in the little bouncy thing and she was sitting there working, working, working, working."

The teen told her mom that she was trying to have her senior year finished by August. Thanks to her hard work as a straight-A student previous years, she was able to do prescriptive testing and not have to take all of her senior classes.

“I wanted to take care of it all right now so I could take care of Evelyn,” Abigail said. “I wanted to be there for her as her mom, I wanted to be around her watch her grow instead of sticking her in a daycare.”

An email from Lindale ISD let Stacy know though that her daughter did not need that deadline.

"When the school emailed me and said you need to go shop for a cap and gown because your daughter just finished high school, I was like what!" said Stacy. "And Lindale high school has been amazing during this whole thing."

Abigail’s mother says she told her daughter after learning about the pregnancy to "love that baby unconditionally and let that guide everything that you do moving forward.”

“And she did,” Stacy said. “This day is all about her and it really was about her love for this baby.”

She walked across the field as a graduate a year early with Evelyn, her parents and boyfriend cheering her on. Next, Abigail will take the ACT.

“Finishing two school years in the span of a few months was really remarkable accomplishment," said Abigail's father Jose Trasancos.

Then later, she says would like to take online courses related to graphic design and computer editing.

"I wanted to be able to finish high school so I could take care of my baby,” said Abigail. “And move onto the next part of my life and raise her."